Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj snapped during Satyanarayan Puja

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj kickstarted a new journey in their life after they tied the knot in the presence of their close family and friends. The wedding ceremony was a rather intimate affair keeping in mind the current times and the guest list did not surpass 30 people. Some of Rana’s close pals and family from the industry like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya graced the wedding.

Today, a photo of the newlyweds performing Satyanarayan Puja from the actor’s house made its way online. In the picture, Miheeka is seen in a beautiful embellished red shawl with a Marwari style maang tikka. Rana is seen in a white shirt and mundu. Take a look at the picture below.

Rana and Miheeka truly make for one happy couple in this picture!