The Houston Astros were involved in another bench-clearing incident Sunday, this time after Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano took offense to being hit by a pitch.

In the bottom of the seventh of Sunday’s game, Laureano was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game. Even though the pitch seemed to be a breaking ball, Laureano exchanged words with pitcher Humberto Castellanos. The Oakland outfielder then got into it with the Houston dugout before charging and clearing the benches.