Rachael Ray Grateful for First Responders’ Kindness After Her New York Home Caught Fire

The 51-year-old TV chef, her husband John Cusimano and their dog Bella were all uninjured in the incident taking place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. TV chef Rachael Ray has expressed her thanks to firefighters for salvaging what they could of her New York home after a blaze broke out on Sunday night, August 09.

A representative for the popular personality confirmed the 51-year-old, her husband John Cusimano, and their dog Bella were all uninjured shortly after the news hit headlines, and on Monday, Ray returned to Twitter to share her gratitude for the rapid response of emergency crews, and for the safety of her loved ones amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home,” she tweeted.

“Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay,” she added. “These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost.”

Ray and her family had been isolating at the property since the COVID-19 lockdown began, and she had been filming episodes of her self-titled cooking show from home with the help of Cusimano.