Rachael Ray and Husband ‘Safe’ After Fire Rips Her New York Home

It is said that firefighters were called to the scene at 7:27 P.M. on Sunday as additional departments and tankers were also summoned to provide water and assistance.

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray and her husband John Cusimano are thankfully unharmed after a fire tore through her Lake Luzerne, New York, home on Sunday, August 9. Multiple fire departments battled the blaze at her home, according to The Post-Star.

“Thanks for the concern. Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe,” Ray’s representative Charlie Dougiello said in a statement. “The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

In a picture of the fire accident, flames fully engulfing the home and shooting through the roof. The house has been used as the filming set for “Rachael Ray Show” amid coronavirus pandemic.

Back in April, Ray shared to the Associated Press about how it was like shooting her show two days a week from her Lake Luzerne home and admitted, “We have never worked this hard in our entire lives.”

Later in a May interview with WNYT-TV in Albany, she said, “There ain’t a lot of hair and make-up going on here, so it’s a different kind of intimacy that I think we’ve established with our viewers and honestly it feels good.” She also added that she had upgraded the home internet to make it easier for her to do Zoom broadcasts with the show’s guests.

Hours before the fire, Rachael took to her Instagram account to share a pretty picture of her dinner. It included smoked filet mignon subs “w horseradish, Dijon, sour cream sauce, watercress, radishes, shallots + cornichon on a baguette.”