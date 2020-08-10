Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warns NRL over breaches

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has issued a warning to the NRL after a recent spate of COVID-19 breaches threaten to put the season at risk.

20-year-old Newcastle winger Starford To’a, who played in Saturday’s win over the Wests Tigers, and young gun Simi Sasagi were placed on “COVID hold” after breaking protocol.

The pair join Souths coach Wayne Bennett, Dragons prop Paul Vaughan, Brisbane forward Tevita Pangai Jnr and three Broncos staffers – including club legend Allan Langer – in quarantine.

League Central hasn’t dealt with the breaches lightly with Bennett been fined $20,000, Vaughan $10,000 and the Broncos staffers $5000 each. Pangai Jnr is expected to be hit with a $20,000 fine soon.

Palaszczuk said she was pleased by the way the NRL has dealt with each incident but reminded the league its biosecurity bubble is key to exemptions granted by the Queensland government.

“The Deputy Premier and Chief Health Officer are in constant contact with the NRL,” Palaszczuk told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I will be reminding the NRL the future of the season is in their hands. Everyone has to do the right thing.

“Nothing is more important than protecting the health of Queenslanders.”

The two Knights players breached the club’s bubble when they attended a local rugby league match

Newcastle has just been named NSW’s latest COVID-19 hotspot after a man with the virus visited five pubs and an A-League clash at McDonald Jones Stadium – the home of the Knights.