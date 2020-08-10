Projecting the first loss for every NFL team

Matthew Emmons / USA Today Sports Images

The battle between Drew Brees and Tom Brady’s Bucs in Week 1 is one of the most anticipated contests on the slate. The Saints are in Super Bowl or bust mode in what could be Brees’ final season, and they have a very manageable early schedule following Week 1 at Las Vegas, vs. Green Bay, at Detroit, vs. the Chargers, vs. Carolina, and at Chicago. If Sean Payton’s team can get over the Bucs and Packers tests, they have a real shot to start the season 7-0. The final games are much tougher, beginning with a visit to Tampa Bay, and the Bucs offense will have several weeks to get in sync with Brady at quarterback.