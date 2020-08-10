Projecting the first loss for every NFL team

With few exceptions, like the 1972 Dolphins and 2007 Patriots, losses in the regular season are inevitable for NFL teams. Looking toward the 16-team schedules, here’s our projection of the first loss for all 32 teams.
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
There’s much anticipating regarding Arizona’s offense in 2020 with the addition of Kyler Murray, but the offense line and defense could take time to mesh. They won’t get that time, visiting the reigning NFC Champs in Week 1. The 49ers will likely be without star wideout Deebo Samuel, but they have the same defense and running game that made them a top team in 2019.
Brian Spurlock / USA Today Sports Images
It’s likely do or die in 2020 for head coach Dan Quinn after another disappointing season, and Atlanta’s early schedule is working against him. The opener against Seattle will be tough, and even if Matt Ryan and company get past it, the next three are also difficult at Dallas, vs. Chicago, and at Green Bay.
Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images
2020 is Super Bowl or bust for the Ravens after a disappointing ouster from last year’s playoffs. The first three weeks of their schedule will be tough, vs. Cleveland, at Houston, and vs. Kansas City on Monday Night Football. The Week 3 game is likely one that Lamar Jackson and company have circled after losing at Arrowhead Stadium the last two years, but the home-field advantage is slightly diminished this year without fans in the stands. Regardless, the Week 3 matchup between the two AFC favorites has the makings of a potential classic.
Rich Barnes / USA Today Sports Images
Buffalo is trying to win their first AFC East title since 1995 when head coach Marv Levy was at the helm and Jim Kelly was the quarterback. They have a chance to gain some early momentum with a schedule that opens vs. the Jets, at Miami, vs. the Rams, and at Las Vegas. However, Buffalo could be facing back-to-back losses when they have to visit Tennessee and then host the Chiefs in a span of four days. The styles of those two AFC powers couldn’t be more different, but it will take a Grade A performance from the Bills defense to stop both of them.
Jim Dedmon / USA Today Sports Images
Perhaps no team saw more changes this offseason than the Panthers, and that could make the start of the year even more difficult. The Panthers are excited about their offense with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback, but the defense is one of the youngest in the NFL. With the Raiders adding two wide receivers in the draft and defensive talent in free agency, new head coach Matt Rhule might have to wait for his first NFL win.
Quinn Harris / USA Today Sports Images
The Bears are likely transitioning to Nick Foles at quarterback, and has a good shot to start well at Detroit and then vs. the Giants. A visit to Atlanta in Week 3 is a potential stumbling block after Chicago saw changes in the secondary during the offseason, as the Falcons passing game remains capable of huge numbers. The Bears hope is that the addition of Robert Quinn opposite Khalil Mack will work well to keep Matt Ryan and company on their heels.
Scott Galvin / USA Today Sports Images
Joe Burrow gets a tough challenge in his first career start at the Chargers, a defense that is stacked with talent. However, Cincinnati’s strong defensive line and secondary improvements could wreak havoc on the Chargers offense. If the Bengals did get their first win early, creating a winning streak will be tough with a visit to the rival Browns in Week 2. Cleveland has high hopes for quarterback Baker Mayfield in his third season with offensive line improvements and the big-play threats to hurt Cincy’s defense.
Ken Blaze / USA Today Sports Images
Kevin Stefanski hopes to get his first win as head coach sooner than later, but it’s hard to come up with a more imposing opening act than a visit to Baltimore. While the Ravens lost at home to Cleveland last season, their roster has arguably gotten better in the offseason after revamping their offensive line. Baltimore’s pass rush, now led by newcomer Calais Campbell, could put Baker Mayfield in retreat.
Tim Heitman / USA Today Sports Images
Head coach Mike McCarthy is back after a year away from the game, and inherits a Cowboys roster loaded with talent. That talent will be tested in Week 1 as the Rams open their new mecca and then against a formidable Falcons offense in Week 2. Should Dak Prescott and company survive unscathed, they will have a difficult time making it three in a row with a visit to Seattle. CenturyLink Field might not have its usual noise in 2020, but any visit to play Russell Wilson and company is daunting.
Denny Medley / USA Today Sports Images
With the expected absence of fans in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no team in the NFL will have a bigger home-field advantage than the altitude-aided Broncos. In fact, Denver opens the season as slight favorites against the Titans on Monday Night Football, with a roster that features key additions on both sides of the ball. Second-year quarterback Drew Lock will still need to be at the top of his game to keep up with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry.
Tim Fuller / USA Today Sports Images
Matt Patricia is approaching a big year for his future, but a healthy Matthew Stafford has the potential to turn around his fortunes. A battle with the rival Bears makes for a difficult Week 1, and the changes to Detroit’s secondary during the offseason are worth watching early in the season. Bears head coach Matt Nagy has the ability to exploit the Lions secondary as they get their feet wet in the season opener.
Benny Sieu / USA Today Sports Images
The Packers have high hopes for 2020 despite few major offseason moves, as Aaron Rodgers still leads the offense. Green Bay was able to knock off the Vikings twice last season, but changes at linebacker could make stopping Dalvin Cook more difficult early in the season.
Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images
Houston’s most recent memory is blowing a 24-0 lead in just the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional Round. The Texans haven’t done much to fix their defensive issues in the offseason other than a new coordinator, while the Chiefs return almost their entire Super Bowl offense. Deshaun Watson is often a magician on the field, but it would take his best performance to emerge as a winner in the season opener.
Chuck Cook / USA Today Sports Images
The Colts have high hopes for a rebound season with quarterback Philip Rivers and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Their opportunity in Week 1 at Jacksonville is one that could help build momentum, but escaping Minnesota’s pass rush in Week 2 won’t be easy.
Douglas DeFelice / USA Today Sports Images
The Jaguars are all-in with second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew, but the team didn’t do much to help him in the offseason. The offense doesn’t have any new, notable weapons that will help early in the year, and the defense lost stars Calais Campbell and A.J. Bouye. Beating a talented Colts roster that now has veteran Philip Rivers at quarterback might not be in the cards, as the Jags opened as big underdogs.
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
The Chiefs return most of their Super Bowl roster in 2020, including their top four wideouts and star defensive tackle Chris Jones. Of course, it’s Patrick Mahomes that leads the way, and he will face some early challenges from Houston, the Chargers, Baltimore, New England, and Las Vegas. If he gets through those tests, the Week 6 tilt at Buffalo could be a stumbling block, as the Chiefs have to travel to a tough opponent on a short week for the Thursday night game. The Chiefs have had some nightmares in Thursday night games recently, including Mahomes’ dislocated kneecap at Denver last year and a late-game loss to the Chargers in 2018.
Isaiah J. Downing / USA Today Sports Images
The Raiders have a chance to start the year on the right foot with a visit to the rebuilding Panthers in Week 1. That game will be followed by the new homecoming in Vegas, albeit without fans, against the Saints. New Orleans doesn’t usually play nearly as well on the road, but Drew Brees’ accuracy has the potential to wreak havoc on a Raiders secondary that remains unproven. Derek Carr will be have to be on his game to keep up on the scoreboard.
Robert Hanashiro / USA Today Sports Images
There’s a chance we’ll see two rookie quarterbacks in Week 1 when Joe Burrow and the Bengals host the Chargers. Tyrod Taylor is in a training camp competition with rookie Justin Herbert. Either way, the Chargers are likely worse off at quarterback early in the season than they were last year with Philip Rivers, and that’s a concern on the road against a Cincinnati roster that has clearly improved.
Robert Hanashiro / USA Today Sports Images
The Rams open their new home against the Cowboys, one of the toughest games on their schedule. LA has big question marks entering the year without a lead running back, as well as the loss of the losses of multiple impact players on defense, including Cory Littleton and Eric Weddle. Jared Goff should be able to put up points on a transitioning Cowboys secondary, but he will have to do a lot to keep up with Dak Prescott.
Sam Navarro / USA Today Sports Images
The Dolphins are shaping up to be New England south with former Patriots defensive coordinator turned Miami head coach Brian Flores adding Kyle Van Noy in the offseason after bringing on Eric Rowe the previous year. The biggest question going into Week 1 for Miami is whether Ryan Fitzpatrick or rookie Tua Tagovailoa will start under center, but either one will have a difficult time visiting Bill Belichick’s squad. The Dolphins closed out 2019 with a win at the Pats, but Bill Belichick and company will have plenty of motivation for payback.
Noah K. Murray / USA Today Sports Images
The Vikings have a brutal start to their schedule, vs. Green Bay, at Indianapolis, vs. Tennessee, at Houston, and at Seattle. The team should probably be satisfied if they can break out of the game 3-2 over those five games, each looking like a tossup on paper. Minnesota is expected to lean on their running game again this season, which should keep them close in even the toughest matchup. However, the Titans are a near mirror image in their style of play, and feature potentially more explosiveness with Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown.
Geoff Burke / USA Today Sports Images
2020 is set to be a season of major change for the Patriots, but mastermind head coach Bill Belichick gives the team a chance in any game. Week 1 against Miami won’t be as easy as some fans expect, considering the Patriots lost to the Dolphins at home as recently as Week 17 of last season. If the Pats can escape, visiting Seattle in Week 2 is likely the team’s first “L” as the rebuilding defense tries to find an answer for Russell Wilson.
Matthew Emmons / USA Today Sports Images
The battle between Drew Brees and Tom Brady’s Bucs in Week 1 is one of the most anticipated contests on the slate. The Saints are in Super Bowl or bust mode in what could be Brees’ final season, and they have a very manageable early schedule following Week 1 at Las Vegas, vs. Green Bay, at Detroit, vs. the Chargers, vs. Carolina, and at Chicago. If Sean Payton’s team can get over the Bucs and Packers tests, they have a real shot to start the season 7-0. The final games are much tougher, beginning with a visit to Tampa Bay, and the Bucs offense will have several weeks to get in sync with Brady at quarterback.
Brad Penner / USA Today Sports Images
New head coach Joe Judge is molding a young roster, and the opt out of left tackle Nate Solder could play a big role in Week 1 against an elite Steelers defense. Daniel Jones needs to do a better job of protecting the ball after fumbling 18 times last season, and the pass rush also needs to show improvement immediately with Ben Roethlisberger back healthy for Pittsburgh.
Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports Images
The trade of Jamal Adams damaged the Jets short-term prospects, but the hope is that Sam Darnold makes up for it in his third season. The Jets scored a combined 29 points in two games against the Bills last season, and that production against a Bills team that added star wideout Stefon Diggs probably won’t get it done in Week 1.
Bill Streicher / USA Today Sports Images
Philadelphia’s training camp has already been disrupted by the absence of head coach Doug Pederson due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, but relative continuity from last season should lead them through. The defense added Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay, and he will match up against top wide receiver talent over the first three weeks when the Eagles visit Washington, then host the Rams and Bengals. Carson Wentz and company have a solid chance to start the year 3-0 with that schedule, but the offense will be tested in Week 4 with a visit to San Francisco and the 49ers elite defense.
David Butler II / USA Today Sports Images
The Steelers have reason to be excited for 2020 with Ben Roethlisberger returning from elbow surgery and an elite defense. Their opportunity to begin the year well starts with a visit to the Giants, followed by home games vs. Denver and Houston. All three of those opponents have major blemishes that the Steelers can exploit, but a Week 4 visit to Tennessee looks much tougher. That game could be a tossup, as well as Week 5 against the Eagles. It could be the Eagles talented defensive line that puts a halt to the Steelers perfect season.
Kyle Terada / USA Today Sports Images
San Francisco was the most improved team in football last year, though that’s not always a recipe for follow up success. However, the 49ers look like they have staying power with Kyle Shanahan’s great offensive scheme and a defense stacked with talent. The early schedule is manageable vs. Arizona, at the Jets and Giants in back-to-back weeks, vs. Philadelphia, and vs. Miami. Week 6 presents a rivalry game against the Rams, who have plenty of talent left despite some offseason cap casualties, and are looking to rebound after missing the playoffs last season. Even if the 49ers get past LA, the following two weeks could be where they trip up at New England and at Seattle.
Joe Nicholson / USA Today Sports Images
Seattle is looking to make a Super Bowl run if their acquisition of Jamal Adams is any indication. They will have to overcome a rough early schedule at Atlanta, vs. New England, vs. Dallas, and at Miami to start. Just before their Week 6 bye, Seattle hosts the Vikings. Minnesota has a similar run-heavy offense and the pass rush to expose a Seattle offensive line that still has issues.
Kim Klement / USA Today Sports Images
The Bucs are expected for big improvement after adding Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but it’s stands to reason that the team could take time to develop after the lack of an offseason program. Tampa Bay will be thrown to the wolves in Week 1 at New Orleans, taking on the reigning NFC South champs, who have worked to improve their roster by signing veterans Emmanuel Sanders and Malcolm Jenkins.
Geoff Burke / USA Today Sports Images
Tennessee went as far as they could in 2019, losing to Kansas City in the AFC Championship. The beginning of their schedule looks brutal at Denver, vs. Jacksonville, at Minnesota, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Buffalo, and vs. Houston before a Week 7 bye. The Week 4 contest against Pittsburgh looks particularly tough against a Steelers defense that doesn’t have much give, and a passing game that should return with Ben Roethlisberger. Derrick Henry won’t have much chance to put up big numbers against the Steelers elite defense.
Brad Mills / USA Today Sports Images
Washington has a new head coach in Ron Rivera and will be getting a new name soon. Rivera could do a lot for the talented defense, but the offense will likely need more time with Dwayne Haskins under center. He had one of his best games against Philadelphia late last season, but the Eagles improved secondary now has more answers.