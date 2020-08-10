Prisoner seriously injured after security van taking him to court overturns in crash

A prisoner has been seriously injured after the van transporting him to court collided with a lorry and overturned.

The 29-year-old, believed to be a prisoner at HMP Lewes in Sussex, was hurt when the prison van collided with an HGV.

Sussex Police said the van was transporting a prisoner on the A27 Lewes bypass road on Monday morning.







A spokesman for the force said: “A man has sustained serious injuries following a road traffic collision on the A27 at the Lewes bypass.

“At 10.55 on Monday, 10 August, police were called to a crash involving an HGV lorry and a security van transporting a prisoner.

“A 29-year-old man is reported to have suffered serious injuries in the collision. Rescue and recovery work continues at the location.

“The road is currently closed in both directions between Ashcombe and Southerham roundabouts.

“Traffic is severely gridlocked in the area and is expected to remain so until later this afternoon.”