Political parties, industry colleagues pay tribute to Bob Mabena

South African radio and television personality Bob Mabena has died from a suspected cardiac attack, aged 51.

Political parties, former colleagues and the nation at large expressed shock.

Mabena’s broadcast career spanned more than 30 years.

The nation has reacted with shock and sadness to the death of South African radio and television legend Bob Mabena.

The Power FM breakfast show host died in hospital on Monday afternoon from a suspected cardiac attack.

According to Power FM chairperson Given Mkhari, Mabena – who had been admitted to hospital on Saturday – was discharged earlier on Monday.

He was driving home with his wife when he experienced pain and had to be rushed to ICU, said Mkhari.

He died shortly thereafter.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe described Mabena’s death as a sad loss to the showbiz industry.

He said the ANC had learnt of Mabena’s death with “great shock”.

“Indeed, the sadden [sic] passing of Mr Mabena is a sad loss to the showbiz industry and the rest of radio loving fans throughout the country and abroad. An accomplished broadcaster, Mabena brightened many mornings through his radio show on Power FM.

“For years, Mabena has been a constant presence in South African homes, tackling various issues of national importance with charm, respect and an all-embracing and inclusive manner. It was this ability to converse with and entertain all types of people that also made Mr Mabena a sought-after public speaker and master of ceremonies, jobs he would carry out with flair. He will be sadly missed.

“The African National Congress sends its condolences to Mabena’s family, friends and colleagues, wishing them strength and fortitude during this difficult ,” Mabe said.

The DA’s Solly Malatsi said Mabena was not only a legend on the airwave,s but also a role model.

“He was a giant in the media industry who has left an indelible mark in music, arts and broadcasting. The DA sends its heartfelt condolences to the Mabena family, friends and his PowerFM colleagues,” he said.

The EFF tweeted: “The EFF sends its heartfelt condolences on the passing of legendary radio personality bra Bob Mabena. May his soul rest in revolutionary peace.”

Well-known broadcast journalist Cathy Mohlahlana said:

You were always the vibe in the room and so effortlessly cool. Thanks for all the encouragement you’ve given me along the way. My prayers and condolences to your family.

Entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo said: “2020 has taken it too far! RIP Bob Mabena.”

The SA Music Awards also tweeted: “We are saddened by the passing of the legendary radio veteran and personality, Bob Mabena. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and South Africans at large. May his soul rest in peace.”

The South African government also expressed its sadness and sent its deepest condolences to Mabena’s family, colleagues and fans.

Director General of Government Communication and Information Services, Phumla Williams said:”South Africa has lost a giant today. Mabena was an inspiration to all South Africans and leaves an indelible mark in the industry.

“The GCIS joins South Africans and the media industry and mourns the loss of Bob Mabena, a South African legend,” said Williams.

eNCA journalist Khayelihle Khumalo took to twitter to express shock: “Bob Mabena!!! Farewell radio legend and it was good working with you at Kaya FM back in the days. So shocked.”

Kaya FM tweeted: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Mabena. May his soul rest in peace and his legacy live on.”

Mabena was born on 26 July 1969.

Power FM tweeted: “An Icon whose life will transcend space and . Rest in Power, The Jammer.”