Pixie Lott to Lead Online Fundraiser for London Hospital

WENN

The ‘Boys and Girls’ singer is enlisted to headline a virtual fund-raising event along with some other British stars to benefit Great Ormond Street Hospital.

–

Pixie Lott is among the stars lending their support to London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital for the medical facility’s second Virtual Fundraising Gala event, At Home With GOSH, A Virtually Unmissable Night.

Taking place on 8 September (20), the event will help fund Great Ormond Street Hospital’s (GOSH) most urgent, immediate needs amid the Covid-19 crisis, and support its vital work once this pandemic is over.

Hosted by popular comedian and impressionist Rory Bremner, the show will feature musical performances from Pixie Lott and “M People” star Heather Small, entertainment from “Britain’s Got Talent” magician Damien O’Brien, and dramatic performances from actors Matt Barber and Tamsin Greig.

There will also be a DJ set from Magic FM’s Emma B while parents with children at the hospital will highlight the organisation’s invaluable work. Guests will also have the opportunity to take part in several fundraising initiatives throughout the night, including an exclusive silent auction and raffle.

Tickets are available to purchase here.