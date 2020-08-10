Pictures of Akshay Kumar’s Luxurious Holiday Home in Goa

Akshay Kumar is known to love the simple joys of life. Though he loves saving and investing his money, he doesn’t have big demands on a daily basis. The superstar has accepted himself that because of his stardom and nature of work, mostly people give him things for free which saves his money even more. Well, being one of the highest paid actors of Bollywood comes with its fair share of profits. Akshay however, owns a luxurious villa in Goa. This holiday home is everything relaxing, with nature and beauty of the sea surrounding it, the villa has been designed in Portuguese style.

The beach facing duplex has all the elements to make it the perfect holiday home, a pool overlooking the sea, greenery and some super relaxing feature in the rooms, this place is always from the madness of Mumbai and Khiladi Kumar often comes here with his family.

As per reports, the villa costs anything around Rs 5 crores. Well, Akshay’s surely investing his money in all the right places.