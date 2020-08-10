Photos: Sanjay Dutt reaches home after being discharged from Lilavati hospital

Bollywood fans went into a state of panic when rumours of Sanjay Dutt testing positive for COVID 19 broke out. However, that news was put to bed when the actor took to social media and clarified that this was not the case as even though he was experiencing some breathing issues, he tested negative for COVID 19 and also was admitted in a Non – COVID ward.

We also got a quote from the doctor saying he’s stable and was doing just fine now. Now, we got visuals of the actor returning to his Bandra home after being discharged from Lilavati hospital. The actor waved off to the paparazzi gathered there before he made his way inside the house.

