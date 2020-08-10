Photos: Aamir Khan heads to Turkey to resume the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha

Just a couple of days back, Akshay Kumar was spotted leaving for Scotland with his family and the cast and crew of Bell Bottom to shoot for the film. And now another Bollywood superstar has left from India to shoot their film overseas. New pictures of Aamir Khan floating on the internet suggest that the actor has left for Turkey to resume shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was first supposed to be shot in Ladakh but due to the strained conditions at the border, the makers shifted the shoot to Georgia and Turkey.

In the photos, Aamir is seen looking casual and cool in a pair of black lowers and ash grey pullover flaunting his salt and pepper hair. Aamir is seen happily posing for pictures with a few people, obliging them all with his warm smile. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role and is the official Hindi remake of the film Forrest Gump. Check out all the photos below…