Penrith Panthers chairman Dave O’Neill calls for post-match press conferences to be axed

In the aftermath of Ivan Cleary’s $20,000 fine for questioning the integrity of NRL match officials, Panthers chairman Dave O’Neill has bizarrely called for NRL post-match press conferences involving coaches to be axed.
It’s the second time this season a member of the Cleary family has been fined by the league for their behaviour and O’Neil believes Cleary snr should never have been put in a situation to talk to the media following a 28-10 win by his team.
It’s understood coach Cleary will respond to the breach notice.
O’Neil claims post-match press conferences leave coaches vulnerable to emotional outbursts and wants media interviews with coaches held the day after the match.
He said that would allow them to enjoy a win with their team and give them some time to cool down after a loss.
“If you don’t want coaches to comment – and if you don’t like emotional responses – then don’t have the interviews,” O’Neill told News Corp.
“If you want to have after-game interviews that are more structured, then hold them a day after the game. The reality is they are done in the heat-of-the-moment.”
O’Neill said the NRL should follow through on the same decision that saw captains pulled from post-match press conference two years ago.
Cleary said Canberra were “managed back into the game” by referee Gerard Sutton in the second half after the Raiders were down 24-0, with the post-match press conference taking place 15 minutes after full-time.