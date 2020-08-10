Penrith Panthers chairman Dave O’Neill calls for post-match press conferences to be axed

In the aftermath of Ivan Cleary’s $20,000 fine for questioning the integrity of NRL match officials, Panthers chairman Dave O’Neill has bizarrely called for NRL post-match press conferences involving coaches to be axed.

It’s the second time this season a member of the Cleary family has been fined by the league for their behaviour and O’Neil believes Cleary snr should never have been put in a situation to talk to the media following a 28-10 win by his team.

It’s understood coach Cleary will respond to the breach notice.

Ivan Cleary spoke to the media 15 minutes after his side’s win over Canberra. (Getty)

O’Neil claims post-match press conferences leave coaches vulnerable to emotional outbursts and wants media interviews with coaches held the day after the match.

He said that would allow them to enjoy a win with their team and give them some time to cool down after a loss.

“If you don’t want coaches to comment – and if you don’t like emotional responses – then don’t have the interviews,” O’Neill told News Corp.

“If you want to have after-game interviews that are more structured, then hold them a day after the game. The reality is they are done in the heat-of-the-moment.”

O’Neill said the NRL should follow through on the same decision that saw captains pulled from post-match press conference two years ago.

Cleary said Canberra were “managed back into the game” by referee Gerard Sutton in the second half after the Raiders were down 24-0, with the post-match press conference taking place 15 minutes after full-time.