Omeros reports full recovery from severe COVID-19 in six-patient study By

Matilda Coleman
() – Omeros (NASDAQ:) Corp on Monday reported positive results from a six-patient study of its investigational treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome caused by COVID-19.

The company said all the six patients, who needed mechanical ventilation before treatment, recovered and were discharged from hospital.

A manuscript detailing the results of the study has been accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed journal Immunobiology, Omeros said.

Shares of the company soared 44% to $20.25 in premarket trading.

