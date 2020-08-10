Olivia Munn Exposes One of Her Ex-Boyfriends as Gay

WENN

The ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ star talks about sex during a chat with Whitney Cummings on the comedian’s podcast ‘Good for You’ amid reports of Olivia’s split from her boyfriend Tucker Roberts.

Olivia Munn believes one of her ex-boyfriends is gay. The actress exposed her former beau’s alleged sexual preference while stopping by Whitney Cummings‘ podcast “Good for You” for its latest episode which was released on Friday, August 7.

On the show, the two ladies had a hilarious and candid talk about sex and vagina when Olivia revealed that she has fake-moaned for a lot of guys during sex. She then started talking about one particular ex-boyfriend whom she claimed was lack of experience in sex.

The former “The Newsroom” star said this guy, whom she dated for years, was horrible at giving her oral sex and he told her it was because he didn’t have much experience with that. She also said that this ex-beau wasn’t interested in her vagina.

But that wasn’t the only signs that he had given out about his sexuality. The Psylocke of “X-Men: Apocalypse” described how every time they had sex, it had to be with the lights off and it had to start with spooning from behind. After putting the pieces together, the 40-year-old beauty realized that it was so he didn’t have to see that he was having sex with a woman.

Olivia went on claiming that she got evidence about him being a gay later on. The brunette star, however, kept her mouth shut about the identity of the said ex that she was talking about.

Her conversation with Whitney aside, it has been reported that Olivia is back on the single market again. The former G4 television host has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend Tucker Roberts after dating for a year.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple had called it quits some time ago at the end of 2019 and it was amicable. Reps for the former lovers later confirmed to the site that the two have indeed separated, though no other details were given.

Their split came shortly after Olivia made their relationship Instagram official last November. At the time, she shared Halloween photos of herself and the Wharton School alum dressing up as Danny McBride and Edi Patterson‘s characters from HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones“.