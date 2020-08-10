NRL news, The Mole | Sonny Bill Williams next move, Newcastle could take over Toronto franchise

Sonny Bill Williams’ globetrotting career could see him playing in Newcastle next year.

But before Knights fans start getting excited, I’m referring to Newcastle upon Tyne, the ancient city in the north of England, not the Newcastle in the NRL.

In the latest twist of the SBW saga, his Super League club Toronto – which made him the highest player in the rugby world – looks almost certain to die after withdrawing from this year’s competition.

But Wide World of Sports is hearing that the Newcastle Premier League soccer club is keen to take over the franchise next season.

To cashed-up Premier League clubs, rugby league is small change and Newcastle sees the Wolfpack as an excellent opportunity to spread its wings.

The club is based close to rugby league heartland in England’s north and would gain plenty of exposure via cross-promotion of the two codes.

Sonny Bill Williams after his Super League debut with Toronto Wolfpack. (Getty)

Part of the deal would be that Newcastle honours all of the Toronto players’ contracts – and SBW, currently in COVID isolation in Sydney before his guest stint with the Roosters, still has 12 months to run on his $10 million mega-deal.

The Bulldogs are keen to lure Williams ‘home’, but couldn’t compete financially with the contract Williams is on.

A lot of things have to happen for it all to fall into place, but it’s a chance.

SBW ‘100%’ confirms Gallen fight

BULLDOGS AND WARRIORS CHASE ENGLAND ACE

The Bulldogs and Warriors are set to fight out a battle over highly-rated England Test centre Oliver Gildart – but it is going to cost them.

I’ve learned Gildart, regarded as the best young centre in the UK, has a release clause in his current deal – but only if the club he goes to pays Wigan a six-figure transfer fee.

Gildart is desperate to test himself in the NRL, so it’s just a question of whether the Warriors or Bulldogs are prepared to pay the hefty fee on top of his wage bill.

Wigan have found a handy money-making machine out of transfer fees in recent years – they have made big dollars when they allowed Sam Tomkins (Warriors), Lee Mossop (Eels), George Williams and John Bateman (Raiders) to the NRL.

Oliver Gildart in action for the Wigan Warriors. (Getty)

WIDDOP BREAKS SILENCE ON DRAGONS RETURN

Gareth Widdop has broken his silence on persistent rumours that he is set to return to the Dragons in 2021.

There has been talk of a player swap with Widdop’s club Warrington, but the Wolves have thrown a spanner in the works by declaring they don’t want out-of-favour Dragons pivot Corey Norman.

And speaking to English media, Widdop also denied the rumours of a comeback to the NRL, pledging his future to Warrington.

“It was news to me,” Widdop said of the story breaking last week.

“I turned up at the club with my phone going off. I had a great time at the Dragons but my future is at Warrington.”

But it should be pointed out that Widdop also denied he was returning to England last year before quitting the Dragons.

Sources have told Wide World of Sports that Widdop’s wife and children have returned to Australia, and that he is being shopped to the Dragons and other Aussie clubs by a third party.

Gareth Widdop in Warrington colours this season. (Getty)

DRAGONS DEATH KNELL LOOMING FOR MARY

The Dragons have summoned Paul McGregor’s manager to meet with the club this week – and it’s a safe bet it’s not to extend ‘Mary”s contract yet again.

The mail has been strong that McGregor will be sent packing by the end of the week, and this latest development only increases the probability that the club has finally decided to cut ties with the former Test centre.

The problem for the Dragons is where they go from here. They want Shane Flanagan as their next coach but he is barred from taking the head coach job for another 18 months for flouting NRL rules.

Club stalwart Dean Young is likely to be given the reins for the remainder of this season, but that doesn’t solve the club’s immediate need to find an experienced head coach for 2021.