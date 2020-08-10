NRL news, Sonny Bill Williams agrees ‘100 per cent’ to fight Paul Gallen in the ring

Sonny Bill Williams has “100 per cent” agreed to fight Paul Gallen in the boxing ring, and it could come “within the next six months”.

Gallen has been chasing a fight with the globetrotting superstar for years, with talks between the two camps repeatedly unraveling at the final hurdle.

The closest the former NRL rivals have ever come to reaching a deal was in 2016 when Gallen agreed “to a figure much less than a 50-50 split” in favour of Williams which didn’t eventuate.

With Williams back in the country ahead of his Sydney Roosters return and the global pandemic putting a stop to any more international aspirations luring the cross-code star abroad, Williams gave Aussie fight fans the words they had been dying to hear for years.

Sonny Bill Williams has confirmed he will fight Paul Gallen in the boxing ring. (Getty) (Getty)

“One-hundred per cent,” Williams emphatically fired back at Gallen on Nine’s 100% Footy when asked if he was “ever going to fight him one day.”

“Paul to be fair bro, I understand your frustrations and you coming out and saying what you need to say but I’m comfortable in my own skin. I’ve been around for a while now bro.

“But when it comes to that, I’m definitely not scared to get in the ring wit you, I’m definitely not running. I’m actually excited to get in the ring with you and it’s going to happen.”

Before the mega-fight can come to fruition, however, each man will have their own obstacles to overcome, with Williams set to fight AFL legend Barry Hall later this year, while Gallen will have his work cut out for him against UFC great Mark Hunt.

Gallen calls out SBW after impressive knockout

“If it all happens toward the end of the year, I think I’ve already agreed with Barry to hopefully get into the ring with him,” Williams said.

“Because it was my understanding you’re already fighting the MMA legend [Mark Hunt]. So for you, instead of worrying about me, you better be worried about that brother because he looks like he can throw them.

“Hopefully within the next six months.”