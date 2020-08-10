NRL news, Mark Levy column

Mark Levy is the host of 2GB’s Wide World of Sports radio show. Tune in from 6pm-7pm, Monday to Thursday!

The National Rugby League cannot afford anymore biosecurity breaches and the financial penalties simply don’t cut it.

If these players, coaches and officials want to keep breaking the rules and jeopardising the livelihoods of everyone in the game, they don’t deserve to be involved in the NRL for the rest of the season.

Wayne Bennett was on ‘Project Apollo’, which came up with the idea of a ‘bubble’ to ensure the competition continued, so for the supercoach to turn around and suggest ‘he didn’t know the rules’ is arrogant, selfish and laughable.

If a 70-year-old legend of the game can’t do the right thing, what hope have we got for the younger players who are getting itchy feet at home?

The NRL imposed a $20,000 fine on Bennett for going to lunch with his partner at a popular restaurant in Sydney’s inner-west.

The six-time premiership winner declared: “If it was a breach I wouldn’t have done it. I didn’t think it was a breach. I went there with my partner, who I live with, just me and her, we had something to eat and that was it.”

Come on Wayne. You’re often lecturing people about putting up their hand and admitting to the wrong thing, so why won’t you do the same?

Do you really think a $20,000 fine is a deterrent for someone earning $19,230 a week?

Think about the supporters who have lost their jobs and businesses or those who have been forced to take a significant pay cut. They’d happily swap positions with these NRL identities.

NRL biosecurity offenders: Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett and Dragons forward Paul Vaughan. (Getty)

To prove the enormity of the situation is still lost on the players, Brisbane Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jr turned up to the grand opening of a barber shop on Saturday and two players from the Newcastle Knights went to a junior game for 20 minutes.

St George Illawarra enforcer Paul Vaughan was also caught having breakfast at a local cafe in Wollongong on the day of the game against the Roosters.

Are these blokes stupid or do they think they’re above the rules?

We’re talking about some of the most recognisable figures in the game, who stand out in a crowd; that’s unless they’re wearing a balaclava.

NRL biosecurity offender: Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jr. (Getty)

It was only a matter of months ago that the players were complaining about the need for pay cuts to ensure the NRL survived financially. Well, if they keep ignoring the rules, they won’t get paid at all.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk didn’t hesitate shutting the border to NSW and the ACT last week and I’m tipping she’ll do the same to the NRL if the players, coaches and officials continue to breach the biosecurity measures.

The Chief Health Officer, Dr Janette Young, is also on the case, admitting: “The breaches were up to the NRL to sort through, as they potentially put the entire season at risk.”

I was expecting a tough-talking Andrew Abdo on the Continuous Call Team on Saturday, but the interim CEO said: “It’s important to be balanced and put everything into perspective, because everyone makes mistakes.”

I was taken aback by that response because we’ve reached a point where these mistakes could derail the premiership and force the NRL to come up with a plan to prevent a “financial catastrophe,” which Peter V’landys alluded to earlier this year.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys. (AAP)

Enough is enough.

It’s time for the NRL to enforce a zero tolerance approach to anyone caught breaking the biosecurity rules.

They ALL know what’s expected of them and they ALL need to take responsibility for their own actions.

It only takes one player, coach or official to break the rules, contract COVID-19 and we haven’t got a game.

