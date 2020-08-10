NRL news | Dragons coach Paul McGregor may be kept on to secure ‘far cheaper pay-out’

The Dragons might be tempted to hang on to battling coach Paul McGregor until the end of the season to secure a “far cheaper pay-out”, Nine NRL reporter Danny Weidler says.

McGregor could coach his final game for St George Illawarra against the Eels on Friday, according to some reports, with a board meeting next week to decide his fate. The Mole reported on Tuesday that McGregor’s manager had been summoned to meet with the club this week.

Yet Weidler said that the Dragons, all but out of finals contention with seven games remaining, had a strong financial incentive finish the season with McGregor. The coach survived a potential axing in June, amid reports that a $1 million severance would be required and the club could not afford such a pay-out.

Either way, McGregor is extremely unlikely to see out the final year of his contract as Dragons coach next season.

Dragons coach Paul McGregor. (AAP)

“I don’t think he’ll be the coach there next year … but whether they get rid of him now, it doesn’t make financial sense for the club in a lot of ways because if he can last until November, there’s a far cheaper pay-out for the Dragons and we know we’re in a difficult financial time,” Weidler said on 100% Footy.

“I guess the only reason for him to go early would be planning. That would be the only reason.

“But I don’t think he’ll be coach next year. Whether his exit is as early as this week, that’s been talked about.

“I know there’s a board meeting next Tuesday and obviously Mary’s future will be on the agenda, as it has been previously. It makes more sense to say goodbye to him in November.”

The Dragons face a headache over the coaching position for next season.

Assistant coach Shane Flanagan, the Cronulla premiership winner, is their preferred option but still barred from a head coaching role in 2021. Another leading option, former Dragons forward Craig Fitzgibbon, has confirmed that he will see out his commitment as a Sydney Roosters assistant.

Current Dragons assistant Dean Young, the 2010 premiership hero, may take on a season-long caretaker role.

“I’d like to see Shane Flanagan back coaching a first grade side but I don’t think he’s going to get a reduction in his penalty. There doesn’t seem to be a strong appetite [among NRL officials] for that to happen,” Weidler said.

“Shane’s future might depend a bit on what Paul McGregor does. If he’s gone, he (Flanagan) went there to be with McGregor.

“It might mean Flanagan has to go somewhere else; maybe like a Bulldogs, for instance, who have got a new coach (Trent Barrett).”