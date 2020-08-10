NRL news, bubble breach Tevita Pangai Junior, JT blasts Broncos star

NRL legend Johnathan Thurston has put the league’s ‘bubble-breachers’ on blast off the back of a less than desirable week for the code’s public image amid the virus.

Souths coach Wayne Bennett and Dragons star Paul Vaughan sent shockwaves around the game on Thursday after they were stood down for breaching the league’s biosecurity protocols in separate attempts to dine outside of their bubbles.

They have been fined and will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day isolation period until they can re-join their sides.

But Thurston saved special condemnation for “the stupidest of all”, Broncos enforcer Tevita Pangai Junior, who was stood down for attending the opening of a barbershop linked to the Mongols bikie gang.

Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jr takes a charge against the Bulldogs. (Getty)

Thurston was baffled as to how the forward could have put himself in such a compromising situation just days after the league had made such strong examples of Bennett and Vaughan.

“The stupidest of all, or could I say most selfish of all, is Tevita Pangai Junior,” Thurston told Wide World of Sports’ JT’s Roast and Toast.

“After already knowing what Wayne Bennett and Paul Vaughan had done and the punishments that had been handed down to them, he decides to go to the opening of a barbershop and gets caught-out putting not only himself at risk but the Broncos and the game at risk.

“I can’t believe that he’s done that. Now he’s on 14-days isolation and he’s put his team even more under the pump than what they are. So, it’s a very selfish move from Tevita Pangai Junior.”

(Getty)

Thurston was also unconvinced by Bennett’s claim that he was confused over the bio-security rules given they were recently relaxed before an uptick in COVID-19 cases in NSW and Victoria forced the stricter version of the bubble to be enacted once again.

“Given the fact that he was part of the project Apollo committee, this is a man who should have known the rules, does know the rules,” he said.

“It’s disappointing to see a man of his stature and status in the game make an error like he has.

Paul Vaughan, he would understand the rules as well. He’s come out and been handed a two-match suspension obviously with the isolation, so I can agree with his fine.

“Moving forward I hope players and the game has learned from the weekend that we’ve just had and we have smooth sailing toward the back end of the year with no more bubble breaches.”