NRL news, Anthony Seibold ‘paranoid to the back teeth’ about Kevin Walters Broncos coup

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is reportedly “paranoid to the back teeth” over Maroons coach Kevin Walters who he believes has a “huge uprising of support”, with the Brisbane top-job under intense pressure.

The problems at Red Hill only seem to be compounding as the Broncos’ season from hell wanes into the back-end of the year. Nevermind a dismal three wins from 13 appearances this season, the drama in Brisbane has been wide-ranging, with their on-field performances perhaps the least of their concern.

In the past week alone, club veteran Darius Boyd has walked away from the leadership group, Kotoni Staggs was dragged into a publicised revenge-porn scandal (of which he was cleared of any wrong-doing) and Tevita Pangai Junior was stood down for a biosecurity breach involving bikies.

A listless 28-10 loss at the hand of Seibold’s former club South Sydney on Friday consigned the club to their 10th loss this season and dropped them into 15th on the NRL ladder.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold after his team’s 59-0 loss to the Roosters. (Getty)

With Seibold currently in Sydney dealing with family matters, Nine’s Chief Rugby League reporter Danny Weidler revealed that the 45-year-old is harboring huge anxiety over a perception he could be replaced while suggesting it was time he “leave the club” to “look after his family.”

“The changes will happen from the top,” Weidler told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“Anthony Seibold is going through some very difficult times at the moment with a personal family situation and he’s dealing with a lot of innuendo around that, and unfairly in a lot of regards.

“However, on a professional front, he is paranoid to the back teeth about Kevin Walters. He thinks that Kevin Walters has got this huge uprising of support. The old boys, he will discuss that quite openly about people and that he’s worried about that.

Rabbitohs v Broncos: Round 13 Presser – Anthony Seibold

“Paul Green is going to be firmly in the market to coach the Broncos as we’ve discussed before.

“But I think for his own well-being, Anthony Seibold needs to leave the Broncos and probably as soon as possible, so he can get on with his own life, look after his family and move forward from there.”

In June, Queensland icon and Broncos great Walters, who was overlooked in favour of Seibold for the head coach’s role, offered his services to Brisbane in an assistant coach capacity.

Asked what he could offer, Walters told Radio: “Just lift the spirits of the group somehow, provide a bit of unity.

Kevin Walters and Anthony Seibold (Getty)

“They have to believe in themselves, work hard and get it rolling in the right direction.”

The offer raised questions over Seibold’s hold on his job, despite Broncos chairman Karl Morris assuring there was no chance at all he would be axed at the time.

NRL guru Phil Gould saw no way out for the imploding franchise and urged the Broncos, regardless of what decision they make over their leadership, to rediscover the club’s historically strong player development pathways.

“I see very few of these situations over the years resurrected, it’s very hard to fight your way out of this particular under the scrutiny and the pressure they’re under,” Gould said.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold faces the music alone after a poor loss to the Gold Coast Titans. (Getty)

“I just don’t see the development of the younger players as they used to be with the Broncos. They’re not as NRL ready when they come in, they’re education hasn’t been as strong as it’s been in the past eras. And that’s where they’ve been caught short.

“They’ve imported players like Lodge and other players like Milford and Pangai we’rent broncos’ kids, they were recruited to the club. I’m not seeing the developed Bronco coming through as ready as he used to be. They’ve got to back an revisit all of that because that’s the only way for long term sustainable success.”