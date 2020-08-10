Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome New Rescue Puppy Into Their Family

Instagram

When introducing their newly adopted pet Panda, the wife of the Jonas Brothers member reveals that one of their other dogs has to be photoshopped into the sweet group photo.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have welcomed a new puppy into the family.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday, August 8 to show off her new pup, named Panda, who she adopted with her Jonas Brothers star husband.

“Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda!” Priyanka wrote. “We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard (sic) mix…. and those eyes… and the ears!!!”.

<br />

The couple already owns two other dogs, Diana and Gino.

“BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out…so…we made it work!” the “Baywatch” star jokingly added, revealing that little Diana was photoshopped into the sweet group photo.