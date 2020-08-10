Nick Cannon Stands Behind Kanye West for the Latter’s Presidential Bid

WENN

The ex-husband of Mariah Carey has previously been slammed for his anti-Semitic comments in which he branded white people ‘savages’ who act ‘evil’ and ‘rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive.’

Nick Cannon has pledged his vote to rapper-turned-U.S. Presidential candidate Kanye West.

Mariah Carey‘s ex told TMZ America needs another black man in office, saying of the “Gold Digger” star’s campaign, “I love it! We need another black man in power.”

Nick sparked concern last month (July) when he hit headlines for anti-Semitic comments he shared on his show, “Cannon’s Class”, branding white people “savages” who act “evil” and “rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive.”

In subsequent social media posts, he wrote that things “couldn’t get any worse” for him, and he hit out at “cancel culture” when he spoke with reporters for the site at Los Angeles International Airport.

“It shouldn’t be cancel culture, it should be counsel culture,” the “Gigolo” hitmaker insisted.

Since making the controversial comments, Nick has been meeting with rabbis and learning about Judaism at the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles.