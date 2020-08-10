NHL reports zero coronavirus cases inside bubble sites

For the second consecutive week, the NHL confirmed zero positive coronavirus test results among personnel housed inside the bubble sites in Toronto and Edmonton for the completion of the 2019-20 season.

In total, 7,245 tests were administered during the week, with players and other members of traveling parties tested for the virus daily.

Leagues utilizing bubble formats for return-to-play scenarios have been overwhelmingly successful since the National Women’s Soccer League began its Challenge Cup. Major League Soccer will complete its MLS is Back tournament on Tuesday without a club experiencing a virus outbreak inside its temporary hub of the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. NBA players and other personnel have routinely tested negative for the virus inside its Florida bubble.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed that teams would travel for in-market games played behind closed doors and without fans due to the pandemic. Thus far, the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals have experienced coronavirus outbreaks that threatened their seasons.