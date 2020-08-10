NHL playoff bracket 2020: Updated TV schedule, scores, results for the Stanley Cup playoffs

It’s official. Sixteen teams are set to hit the ice between Toronto and Edmonton as the Stanley Cup playoffs begin with first-round action.

But who will skate away with Lord Stanley’s Cup at the end is anyone’s guess because, well, 2020.

The Blackhawks and Canadiens were the 23rd and 24th teams, respectively, in the league standings when the season had to pause due to the pandemic and now they’ll face off against the Golden Knights and Flyers in the first round. Not to mention neither Vegas nor Philadelphia won the Presidents’ Trophy or led their conference way back on March 12, when the regular season paused. Those two teams, the Bruins and Blues, are heading into the playoffs as No. 4 seeds.

The NHL playoffs begin Aug. 11 with the opening match-up featuring a re-match of the 2019 first round series that saw the upstart Blue Jackets ousting the Presidents’ Trophy-winning (and 62 win squad) Lightning in a sweep. If some series go the distance, there could be five Game 7s on the final day of the first round on Aug. 23.

Below you’ll find everything to know about watching the 2020 NHL playoffs, including series-by-series TV schedules and live-streaming information.

MORE: Watch NHL playoff games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NHL playoff bracket 2020

NHL playoff bracket 2020 https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2d/df/nhl-playoff-bracket-081020-ftr_14uxyu7m247mg1rugyj8ehiywn.jpg?t=-643580349,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



NHL scores & results

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia Flyers (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8)

Game Date Time TV channel Score 1 Wed., Aug. 12 8 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS 2 Fri., Aug. 14 3 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS 3 Sun., Aug. 16 8 p.m. ET NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS 4 Tues., Aug. 18 3 p.m. ET NBCSN *5 Wed., Aug. 19 TBD TBD *6 Fri., Aug. 21 TBD TBD *7 Sun., Aug. 23 TBD TBD

Tampa Bay Lightning (2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7)

Game Date Time TV channel Score 1 Tues., Aug. 11 3 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN, TVAS 2 Thurs., Aug. 13 3 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN, TVAS 3 Sat., Aug. 15 7:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN360, TVAS 4 Mon., Aug. 17 3 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN, TVAS *5 Wed., Aug. 19 TBD TBD *6 Fri., Aug. 21 TBD TBD *7 Sat., Aug. 22 TBD TBD

Washington Capitals (3) vs. New York Islanders (6)

Game Date Time TV channel Score 1 Wed., Aug. 12 3 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN, TVAS 2 Fri., Aug. 14 8 p.m. ET NBCSN, FX-CA, TVAS 3 Sun., Aug. 16 12 p.m. ET USA, SN360, TVAS 4 Tues., Aug. 18 8 p.m. ET NBCSN *5 Thurs., Aug. 20 TBD TBD *6 Sat., Aug. 22 TBD TBD *7 Sun., Aug. 23 TBD TBD

Boston Bruins (4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (5)

Game Date Time TV channel Score 1 Tues., Aug. 11 8 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS 2 Thurs., Aug. 13 8 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS 3 Sat., Aug. 15 12 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN, TVAS 4 Mon., Aug. 17 8 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS *5 Wed., Aug. 19 TBD TBD *6 Thurs., Aug. 20 TBD TBD *7 Sun., Aug. 23 TBD TBD

Western Conference

Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8)

Game Date Time TV channel Score 1 Tues., Aug. 11 10:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN, TVAS 2 Thurs., Aug. 13 5:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN360, TVAS 3 Sat., Aug. 15 8 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS 4 Sun., Aug. 16 6:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN1, SN360, TVAS *5 Tues., Aug. 18 TBD TBD *6 Thurs., Aug. 20 TBD TBD *7 Sat., Aug. 22 TBD TBD

Colorado Avalanche (2) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7)

Game Date Time TV channel Score 1 Wed., Aug. 12 5:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN360, TVAS 2 Fri., Aug. 14 2 p.m. ET NHLN, SN360, TVAS 3 Sat., Aug. 15 3 p.m. CNBC, SN360, TVAS 4 Mon., Aug. 17 5:30 p.m. NBCSN, FX-CA, TVAS *5 Wed., Aug. 19 TBD TBD *6 Fri., Aug. 21 TBD TBD *7 Sun., Aug. 23 TBD TBD

Dallas Stars (3) vs. Calgary Flames (6)

Game Date Time TV channel Score 1 Tues., Aug. 11 5:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS 2 Thurs., Aug. 13 10:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS 3 Fri., Aug. 14 10:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS 4 Sun., Aug. 16 2 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS *5 Tues., Aug. 18 TBD TBD *6 Thurs., Aug. 20 TBD TBD *7 Sat., Aug. 22 TBD TBD

St. Louis Blues (4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5)

Game Date Time TV channel Score 1 Wed., Aug. 12 10:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS 2 Fri., Aug. 14 6:30 p.m. ET NHLN, SN, TVAS 3 Sun., Aug. 16 10:30 p.m. ET CNBC, SN, TVAS 4 Mon., Aug. 17 10:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS *5 Wed., Aug. 19 TBD TBD *6 Fri., Aug. 21 TBD TBD *7 Sun., Aug. 23 TBD TBD

How do the NHL playoffs work?

The NHL held a “qualifying round” in each conference before the official start of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs. The top four seeds in each conference each earned automatic playoff berths, leaving the 5-12 seeds in each conference to face off in best-of-five series to determine the remaining spots in the playoff bracket.

Meanwhile, the top four seeds participated in a round-robin tournament to determine their seeding for Round 1 with the Flyers and Avalanche securing the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences.

Now that the playoff bracket is set, each series will be a best-of-seven format from the first round through the Stanley Cup Final, as is customary. The only major difference is teams from both conferences will re-seed after each round, rather than the division-specific seeds in recent years.

MORE: Everything to know about the NHL’s bubbles

NHL schedule 2020

The first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs starts Tuesday, Aug. 11 with series ending no later than Sunday, Aug. 23 if Game 7s are necessary. Round 2 would begin Aug. 24 followed by the conference finals, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 8 depending on the second round outcomes.

The Stanley Cup Final is scheduled to begin Sept. 22 and be completed no later than Oct. 4.

Round 1

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Matchup Time TV channel Game 1: Blue Jackets vs. Lightning 3 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN Game 1: Flames vs. Stars 5:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN Game 1: Hurricanes vs. Bruins 8 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN Game 1: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights 10:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Matchup Time TV channel Game 1: Islanders vs. Capitals 3 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN Game 1: Coyotes vs. Avalanche 5:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN Game 1: Canadiens vs. Flyers 8 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN, CBC Game 1: Canucks vs. Blues 10:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN, CBC

Thursday, Aug. 13

Matchup Time TV channel Game 2: Blue Jackets vs. Lightning 3 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN Game 2: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights 5:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN360 Game 2: Hurricanes vs. Bruins 8 p.m. ET NBSCN, SN, CBC Game 2: Flames vs. Stars 10:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN, CBC

Friday, Aug. 14

Matchup Time TV channel Game 2: Coyotes vs. Avalanche 2 p.m. ET NHLN, SN, CBC Game 2: Canadiens vs. Flyers 3 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN, CBC Game 2: Canucks vs. Blues 6:30 p.m. ET NHLN, SN Game 2: Islanders vs. Capitals 8 p.m. ET NBCSN, FX-CA Game 3: Stars vs. Flames 10:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN, CBC

Saturday, Aug. 15

Matchup Time TV channel Game 3: Bruins vs. Hurricanes Noon ET NBC, SN Game 3: Avalanche vs. Coyotes 3 p.m. ET CNBC, SN360 Game 3: Lightning vs. Blue Jackets 7:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN360 Game 3: Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks 8 p.m. ET NBC, SN, CBC

Sunday, Aug. 16

Matchup Time TV channel Game 3: Capitals vs. Islanders Noon ET USA, SN360 Game 4: Stars vs. Flames 2 p.m. ET CNBC, SN, CBC Game 4: Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks 6:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN1 Game 3: Flyers vs. Canadiens 8 p.m. ET NBC, SN, CBC Game 3: Blues vs. Canucks 10:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN

Monday, Aug. 17

Matchup Time TV channel Game 4: Lightning vs. Blue Jackets 3 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN Game 4: Avalanche vs. Coyotes 5:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, FX-CA Game 4: Bruins vs. Hurricanes 8 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN, CBC Game 4: Blues vs. Canucks 10:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN, CBC

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Matchup Time TV channel *Game 5: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights TBD TBD *Game 5: Flames vs. Stars TBD TBD Game 4: Flyers vs. Canadiens 3 p.m. ET NBCSN Game 4: Capitals vs. Islanders 8 p.m. ET NBCSN

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Matchup Time TV channel *Game 5: Canadiens vs. Flyers TBD TBD *Game 5: Blue Jackets vs. Lightning TBD TBD *Game 5: Hurricanes vs. Bruins TBD TBD *Game 5: Coyotes vs. Avalanche TBD TBD *Game 5: Canucks vs. Blues TBD TBD

Thursday, Aug. 20

Matchup Time TV channel *Game 5: Islanders vs. Capitals TBD TBD *Game 6: Bruins vs. Hurricanes TBD TBD *Game 6: Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks TBD TBD *Game 6: Stars vs. Flames TBD TBD

Friday, Aug. 21

Matchup Time TV channel *Game 6: Flyers vs. Canadiens TBD TBD *Game 6: Lightning vs. Blue Jackets TBD TBD *Game 6: Avalanche vs. Coyotes TBD TBD *Game 6: Blues vs. Canucks TBD TBD

Saturday, Aug. 22

Matchup Time TV channel *Game 7: Bue Jackets vs. Lightning TBD TBD *Game 6: Capitals vs. Islanders TBD TBD *Game 7: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights TBD TBD *Game 7: Flames vs. Stars TBD TBD

Sunday, Aug. 23

Matchup Time TV channel *Game 7: Canadiens vs. Flyers TBD TBD *Game 7: Islanders vs. Capitals TBD TBD *Game 7: Hurricanes vs. Bruins TBD TBD *Game 7: Coyotes vs. Avalanche TBD TBD *Game 7: Canucks vs. Blues TBD TBD

Round 2: Aug. 24

Conference finals: Sept. 8 (tentative)

Stanley Cup Final: Sept. 22 (tentative)