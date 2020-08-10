NHL again announces zero positive COVID-19 tests

The qualification round and round-robin games are complete, with the first round of the playoffs set to kick off this week. Players have become acclimated to life in the bubble with few issues, and now the league has provided an update on COVID-19 testing. For the second week of Phase 4 (Aug 2-8), the league administered 7,245 tests. It received zero positive test results. Every member of the clubs’ 52-member traveling parties was tested regularly.

Another huge step toward finishing the season for the NHL and a great sign for bubble sports in general. The league looks poised to continue without any issue, especially as the numbers dwindle each round. Already the field has been cut by eight, with the Toronto Maple Leafs the most recently eliminated.

As always, the fight isn’t done yet, but the NHL’s plan for return to play seems to be working perfectly.