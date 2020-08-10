New York Financial Regulator Greenlights 10 Tokens for Custody By Cointelegraph

New York Financial Regulator Greenlights 10 Tokens for Custody
The New York State Department of Financial Services has issued a greenlist of 8 virtual currencies for sale and trade, and 10 coins approved for custody by licensed entities.
According to a Aug. 3 update on the New York Department of Financial Services website (NYDFS), state regulators have approved 8 cryptocurrencies for listing and trading. These tokens include (BTC), (ETH), (BCH), (LTC), Binance USD (BUSD), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), Pax Gold (PAXG), and the Paxos Standard Token (PAX). The NYDFS also greenlighted the same coins for custody as well as and (ETC).
