Neighbor sues to block Pine Street Inn project in Jamaica Plain

The Pine Street Inn’s biggest-ever development would provide long-term housing in Jamaica Plain for the formerly homeless. But one of the neighbors of the Washington Street site is suing to stop it, saying the project is too big, and wouldn’t have enough parking.

The landlord of a brewery across the street from Pine Street’s project recently filed suit in Suffolk County, saying the zoning decision allowing the five-story project — which would include services and 140 studio apartments for formerly homeless people, along with 62 units of more traditional affordable housing — was flawed.

The suit focuses particularly on parking, saying the project’s 60 spaces are simply too few for its 202 units. It contends that the overflow will hurt business at Turtle Swamp Brewing, a brewery with a tiny parking lot across the street.