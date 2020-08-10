Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition postponed to November

The much-hyped exhibition boxing match between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and legend Roy Jones. Jr. will apparently have to wait.

On Sunday evening, Ryan O’Hara of RingTV.com reported that the bout was moved from Sept. 12 to Nov. 28 “because Tyson’s team felt they could maximize revenue by rescheduling.” It’s believed the contest will occur at Dignity Health Park in Carson, Calif., and take place without spectators in attendance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN’s Steve Kim, the California State Athletic Commission considers the bout merely an exhibition and not a contest that will count toward the professional records of either fighter.

Tyson, viewed as the “Baddest Man on the Planet” while in his prime, hasn’t competed since June 2005, but the 54-year-old has teased comeback appearances on multiple occasions since the spring. Jones, 51, last fought in 2018 when he defeated Scott Sigmon via decision.