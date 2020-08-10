Mets All-Star SP Marcus Stroman opts out of 2020 season

The 29-year-old currently is on the injured list with a torn muscle in his left calf, though he reiterated that he’s not opting out because of that injury.

New York acquired Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays last season in exchange for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson.

He’s pitched just 11 games for the Mets since being traded. Last season he went 4-2 with the organization. Stroman recorded a 3.77 ERA with 60 strikeouts and a 1.475 WHIP in those 11 games.

In July, Stroman discussed his impending free agency and admitted that he’s just going to wait and see how it plays out.

“It will truly play out as it will play out,” Stroman said last month, according to Tim Healey of Newsday. “I should be one of the top arms. I believe I’m one of the youngest. I’m extremely healthy. I’m coming off a great year. So however it plays out I think it will play out.”

Stroman’s father Earl also revealed that his son likely will listen to any offer from the New York Yankees, so although he may not land with the Mets, he could remain in the Big Apple for many years to come.

Whatever happens with Stroman in free agency, it’ll be interesting to see how him opting out of the 2020 campaign effects his situation, if it does at all.