Mets All-Star SP Marcus Stroman opts out of 2020 MLB season

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman announced Monday he is opting out for the remainder of the 2020 MLB season, citing increasing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stroman, 29, becomes the latest player to exercise the opt-out clause during the ongoing season after MLB experienced two COVID-19 outbreaks in recent weeks.
Stroman entered the summer hoping to solidify New York’s rotation for a club that desperately needed a co-ace after Noah Syndergaard’s Tommy John surgery. Unfortunately, the 2019 All-Star selection suffered a left calf tear just days before Opening Day.
Stroman spent the past several weeks working his way back from the injury, progressing from bullpen sessions to a four-inning simulated game on Friday. With the COVID-19 pandemic worsening and MLB experiencing more problems, Stroman decided he had enough.
It marks a significant blow for New York, who just lost Michael Wacha to the 10-day injured list and was struggling to keep everyone healthy. Stroman now joins Yoenis Céspedes as the second Mets player to opt out during the season.
Stroman is eligible for free agency this offseason and will be one of the top starting pitchers on the market. However, inconsistency on the mound and MLB’s revenue hit this year will likely limit is earning potential this winter.