Mavericks overcome deficit to slay Jazz By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
5/5

© . NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

2/5

Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 27 points and Seth Curry added 22 to lead the Mavericks to a 122-114 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday near Orlando.

Boban Marjanovic added 20 points and nine rebounds and J.J. Barea chipped in 18 for the Mavericks (43-30), who rallied from a 22-point deficit.

Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points to lead Utah. Rayjon Tucker added a career-high 17 points while Emmanuel Mudiay added 14 and Georges Niang chipped in 13 for the Jazz (43-28), who blew a late double-digit lead for a second straight game.

Both teams were missing key players. The Mavericks rested Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Dorian Finney-Smith. Donovan Mitchell sat out for the Jazz.

Curry drained two 3-pointers in a 40-second span late in the contest to help Dallas seal the win.

Utah sizzled from the perimeter in the first quarter. The Jazz made a franchise record nine first-quarter 3-pointers and shot 60 percent from outside during that 12-minute stretch. Dallas, on the other hand, did not attempt a 3-pointer through the first 10 minutes and went 0-of-1 from outside in the quarter.

Hot outside shooting helped Utah grab a 29-23 lead behind an 18-6 run. Five of the six baskets came from the perimeter. Conley sparked the run with a 3-pointer and put the Jazz ahead with another.

Once Dallas fell behind, the Mavericks could not close the gap enough to retake the lead before halftime. Marjanovic hit a pair of free throws to trim the Jazz lead to 55-52 before Utah finished strong.

Utah took a 70-54 halftime lead after scoring on eight of their final nine possessions of the second quarter. The Jazz ripped off a 15-2 run in that stretch, culminating in a four-point play by Clarkson.

Utah rested all five starters after halftime and still did not skip a beat in the third quarter. Miye Oni made back-to-back baskets to fuel a quick 8-0 spurt that boosted the Jazz lead to 78-56 less than two minutes into the quarter.

Dallas rallied and erased the deficit early in the fourth quarter. Maxi Kleber scored four baskets to fuel an 18-1 run that put the Mavericks up 103-101.

–Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR