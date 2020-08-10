Madonna Diablo Hints on Secret Film Project With Diablo Cody

WENN

The ‘Like a Prayer’ hitmaker has shared a black-and-white video of her discussing points from her decades-long career with the Juno screenwriter who types away on a laptop.

Madonna is headed behind the camera as she teased a new project with screenwriter Diablo Cody.

The singer and actress, who won the Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy prize at the 1997 Golden Globe Awards for her performance in “Evita“, teased she’s reviving her film career, alongside Cody – best known for her Oscar-winning 2007 movie script for “Juno“.

Taking to Instagram, the hitmaker shared a black-and-white video, showing her sitting on the couch as the writer types away on a laptop.

“When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about…” she captioned the post, alongside a string of emojis relating to film and music.

While the star didn’t reveal any further details, fans began to speculate the pair was working on a biopic project, as the two discussed points from Madonna’s decades-long career, as they sat in front of a table covered in carefully laid out journals and notebooks.

“The garters were over the suit bottoms, right?” Cody asked Madonna in the video, referring to a particular look from her 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour.

“Yeah,” Madonna answered. “Straight pin-striped pants sit beneath the corset, it’s cut high-waisted on the leg, the garters come down here, cone bra zipped up the front and then the double-breasted suit coat goes over it.”

The new project comes amid reports Madonna is set to sign an eight-figure deal to return to Warner Records, where she began her career, after splitting with Interscope following the release of her “Madame X” album last year (19).