‘MacGruber’ TV Show, Starring Will Forte, Gets Series Order at Peacock

RELATED STORIES

MacGruber is officially out of prison and reporting for duty at Peacock.

The NBCUniversal streaming service confirmed Monday that it has handed a series order to a new adaptation of Will Forte‘s MacGyver parody. The eight-episode series comes more than 10 years after the release of the MacGruber movie and eight months since the project was first put into development.

Forte will serve as writer and executive-produce alongside Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels and original sketch co-creators John Solomon and Jorma Taccone, who will also direct.

“After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past: Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth,” reads the official logline. “With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil — only to find that evil… may be lurking within.”

Forte’s MacGyver satire started off as an SNL sketch in January 2007. (Watch the original skit here and here.) It eventually followed in the footsteps of A Night at the Roxbury, The Blues Brothers and Wayne’s World and was spun-off into a 2010 feature film co-starring Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe — neither of whom are mentioned in Monday’s series announcement.

After eight seasons on SNL, Forte went on to co-create and star in the post-apocalyptic Fox comedy The Last Man on Earth, which ran for four seasons between 2015 and 2018. He has since headlined the Quibi comedy series Flipped, and will next appear in the DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth, which received a series order at Netflix in May.

Are you looking forward to seeing Forte reprise his role as MacGruber?