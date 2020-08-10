Loudi City Mayor Promotes Blockchain to Fight Crime By Cointelegraph

China: Loudi City Mayor Promotes Blockchain to Fight Crime
The mayor of Loudi, a city in China’s Hunan province, has characterized blockchain technology as a powerful “weapon” that can effectively tackle crime.
At a meeting of Loudi’s Municipal Public Security Bureau on Aug. 10, Mayor Yang Yiwen responded to reports on the progress of a trial blockchain project that is currently being conducted by the bureau and a local technology firm.
