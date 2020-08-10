Longmont officer fires a shot at a suspect in stolen vehicle.

A Longmont police officer fired a shot Monday at a suspect in a stolen vehicle who backed the SUV at officers who scrambled for safety, according to a news release.

The stolen-vehicle suspect was not hit by the gunfire and no officers were injured in the incident, police said.

At about 11:30 a.m., police received the first of three calls about a man entering garages and attempting to access vehicles in: the 800 block of Gray Street; in the 900 block of Bross Street; and at 10th Avenue and Warren Court.

Three Longmont officers were investigating the reports when a resident alerted them about a man entering her garage in the rear of her property in the 800 block of Bross Street.

Officers were walking down a long, narrow driveway when the suspect, in a Chevrolet Suburban, backed down the driveway, forcing officers to scramble for cover, the release said. One officer fired one shot.

The stolen vehicle was pursued to the 1200 block of Spruce Avenue where the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was wanted as a “parole escapee,” police said. His identity was not released. The officer who fired his service weapon, also not identified, was placed on administrative leave, per policy, pending an external investigation.