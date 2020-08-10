Longmont officer fires a shot at a suspect in stolen vehicle.

A Longmont police officer fired a shot Monday at a suspect in a stolen vehicle who backed the SUV at officers who scrambled for safety, according to a news release.

The stolen-vehicle suspect was not hit by the gunfire and no officers were injured in the incident, police said.

At about 11:30 a.m., police received the first of three calls about a man entering garages and attempting to access vehicles in: the 800 block of Gray Street; in the 900 block of Bross Street; and at 10th Avenue and Warren Court.

Three Longmont officers were investigating the reports when a resident alerted them about a man entering her garage in the rear of her property in the 800 block of Bross Street.

