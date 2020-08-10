LG Tone Free true wireless earbuds now available in Canada

LG has announced that its latest earbuds, the LG Tone Free, are now available in Canada. These are the company’s first truly wireless earbuds, and the flagship model (HBS-FN6) sports a UVnano charging case, which is perfect for the times we’re currently in.
When the earbuds are in the case, ultraviolet rays eliminate 99.9 percent of bacteria on the part that of the buds that are closest to the inner ear. The case will do this within 10-minutes, says LG. The case offers 18 hours of battery life, but it’s unclear how long the Ton Free buds last on their own.
The earbuds are also IPX4 protected against splashing water, rain and perspiration.
Additionally, the Tone Free also include technology developed by Meridien, a U.K-based company that specializes in high-fidelity audio. This tech allows the earbuds to feature an extra dimension of sound with Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) and Digital Signal Processing (DSP). DSP offers realistic soundstage audio that imitates the experience of listening to loudspeakers.
With the LG Tone & Talk app, users can tailor their experience with four settings that include Treble Boost, Natural, Immersive and Bass Bost.
Furthermore, the earbuds sport voice commands with Google Assistant or Siri, as well as touch controls for playing, pausing, skipping and control of the volume.
When you download the LG Tone & Talk, there’s an earbud finder that can help the user find lost earbuds by either beeping if they’re connected to Wi-Fi, or by showing a bud’s last known location on a map.
The Tone Free FN6 model costs $199.99 CAD and the lower-end model that doesn’t include the UV feature costs $149.99. Both wireless earbuds are now available at Best Buy, Amazon and select mobile carriers.