Lebanon’s Government Resigns Over Beirut Explosion

BEIRUT, Lebanon — Lebanon’s cabinet resigned on Monday, opening up a new political void as the country struggles with a crippling economic crisis and reels from an enormous explosion last week that ravaged swaths of the capital.

In a televised address, Prime Prime Minister Hassan Diab, in office since January, said he and his cabinet ministers were standing down amid widespread anger over the death and destruction caused by the blast.

The fall of Mr. Diab’s government reflected how deeply last week’s explosion — which killed more than 150 people, wounded 6,000 and rendered hundreds of thousands homeless — has rattled the small Mediterranean nation. Lebanon was already struggling with deep economic and political crises before the blast caused billions of dollars in damage to Beirut.