Leah McSweeney Calls For More Diversity On ‘RHONY’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney is calling for more diversity on the show — which has an all-white cast.

“I hope that there’s not only diversity of race, but an even deeper diversity of where someone lives or what their interests are,” McSweeney told Page Six. “I hope that there’s just more diversity all across the board because New Yorkers are not a monolith, obviously. I think that it is gonna head in that direction.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR