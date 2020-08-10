Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Details Her Mom’s Physical Abuse in the Past

WENN/Instagram

Selah Mayer says during an Instagram Live stream that her singer mother used to beat her with belts a lot in addition to giving her threats that were as bad as her beating.

Being a child of famous public figures isn’t always easy, and Selah Marley can prove it to the world. The daughter of Lauryn Hill recently held an Instagram Live session in which she got candid about her family and her harsh childhood that was all due to the singer’s relationship with her then-partner, Rohan Marley.

During the stream, Selah admitted to dealing with conflicts the same way as her mom did in the past, telling her viewers that she hated that fact and wanted to be different. She blamed it on the physical absence of her father as well as her relationship with her mother back during her childhood.

Detailing how her mother used to treat her in the past, Selah mentioned that Lauryn was constantly angry and was downright unapproachable. “My mom is an amazing woman, but she obviously didn’t do everything right,” she said, adding that Lauryn’s habit of physical punishment is old-fashioned and calling it “some slavery s**t.” She also mentioned that her mom often threatened her in the past, and it was as bad as her belt beating.

Recalling her mom’s words, Selah said, “You want me to embarrass you? You want me to give you something to cry about?” The granddaughter of Bob Marley also pointed out that her brother, Zion, got it worse than her. “I’m not mad at a little discipline, but what can a five-year-old do? What can a seven-year-old do?” Selah told her viewers.

However, according to Selah, Lauryn calmed down a lot once she entered sixth grade and made some emotional changes over the years. Selah also said that her mother abandoned a lot of the physical punishments she did in the past and that she had become close to her mother.

Many people have since shown her support with some encouraging her to go see a therapist because “A narcissistic parent is very damaging without therapy.” One other said, “I hope you get the help you need. I feel sorry for you. You are going to get through it all. God bless.”