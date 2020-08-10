Kylie Jenner ‘Honored’ To Be In ‘WAP’ Video

Kylie Jenner reportedly feels “honored” to be featured in Cardi B’s “WAP” video, which featured Magan Thee Stallion — despite the backlash.

“Kylie took the WAP music video very seriously. She had so much fun with it and would love to do it again,” a source told Up News Info. “She was really honored she was asked to be a part of it.”

Fans were unhappy to see Kylie make a cameo — especially after Meg alluded to her possibly being a fake friend following her shooting.

“She is bothered by any negative comments out there, but she’s human. She’s doing her best to not let any controversial comments get to her because she’s proud of the project,” the source added.

A petition was even started to have Kylie cut from the video. The video already has more than 58 million views since its release on Friday.

Should she be cut from the video?