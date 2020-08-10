Home Entertainment Kylie Jenner ‘Honored’ To Be In ‘WAP’ Video

Kylie Jenner reportedly feels “honored” to be featured in Cardi B’s “WAP” video, which featured Magan Thee Stallion — despite the backlash.

 “Kylie took the WAP music video very seriously. She had so much fun with it and would love to do it again,” a source told Up News Info. “She was really honored she was asked to be a part of it.”

Fans were unhappy to see Kylie make a cameo — especially after Meg alluded to her possibly being a fake friend following her shooting.

