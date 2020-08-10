King Von Disses Tekashi 6ix9ine Fans

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

King Von is not a fan of people who listen to Tekashi 6ix9ine — and posted a tweet blasting everybody who listens to his music.

“I Cant f*ck with no bitch that listen to 69. That Hoe gotta be slow,” he tweeted before deleting the post.

