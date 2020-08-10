King Von Disses Tekashi 6ix9ine Fans

King Von is not a fan of people who listen to Tekashi 6ix9ine — and posted a tweet blasting everybody who listens to his music.

“I Cant f*ck with no bitch that listen to 69. That Hoe gotta be slow,” he tweeted before deleting the post.

In June, the rapper spoke out about 6ix9ine’s collab with Nicki Minaj, expressing disappointment over her choice to work with the confirmed snitch.

“I know so many mfs that a do anything to make it,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Go against every moral break everycode. Trade on every friend jus for a taste of the fast life. Desperate easily moved ass people. Den get the sh*t and it don’t even be worth all the lost and pain a mf went threw. U chasing dat sh*t.”

Nicki has doubled down on her decision to support the rapper, but many other artists have spoken out against her, including former collaborator YG.