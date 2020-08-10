Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Board Kylie Jenner’s Jet for Sister’s Birthday Bash

WENN

The Good American Jeans owner can be seen holding their daughter True Thompson as she gets into the plane, while the basketball player follows behind her.

Despite the pandemic era, Kylie Jenner apparently wants her family to be by her side as she celebrates her birthday. It can be seen through some recent paparazzi photos that showed her sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson boarding her massive private jet to attend the festivities.

In the photos obtained by The Shade Room, the Good American Jeans owner could be seen holding their daughter True Thompson as she got into the vehicle, Meanwhile, the basketball player, who was rumored to be getting back together with Khloe, followed behind her with a bunch of bags that possibly belonged to the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star.

The gossip blog claimed that Kylie also boarded the plane and stated that her massive private jet is worth $72.8 million. In addition to that, the makeup mogul got a subtle “N810KJ” stamp on the plane to highlight her birthday and her initials.

Prior to this, Khloe took to her Instagram account to wish her younger sister a happy birthday. She shared a slew of throwback photos of Kylie, including one that saw Khloe happily holding a baby Kylie. “How is my baby girl 23?! Seriously how?” she wrote in the caption of the post. “But oh my goodness hasn’t this been the most spectacular 23 years?! We have the best memories and yet we still have so much life to live!! What an exciting thought! This is just the beginning.”

Khloe continued to gush in the lengthy caption, “Being your sister is one of the greatest blessings life has given me. You have a heart of solid gold. You leave everybody better after meeting them. I sincerely thank God every single day for you and the rest of my family! May you continue to be surrounded by blessings, love, happiness and laughter! I will love you until the end of time! I will happily spend forever proving it.”

<br />

Kylie herself uploaded on her own account a photo of her celebrating her birthday with her daughter Stormi. “The best gift of all,” so she wrote underneath the snap that saw the little girl helping her blow the candles as she gave her a kiss on the cheek.