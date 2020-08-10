Kentucky, Missouri among ABCA academic honorees

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Aug. 10, 2020)—–The University of Kentucky and University of Missouri baseball teams were named recipients of the 2019-20 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award, according to an announcement recently by the ABCA.

The ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award honors high school and college baseball programs coached by ABCA members that post a cumulative team grade point average over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year.

Kentucky earned a 3.45 cumulative GPA, and the Wildcats are the only SEC baseball program to earn the distinction each of the past three academic years. Twenty-three Kentucky baseball players were named to the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll earlier this year. Eleven Wildcats were named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

The Missouri baseball team registered a cumulative team GPA of 3.36 in the spring 2020 semester. It marked the Tigers’ highest spring semester total in nearly two decades. Individually, 34 of the team’s 40 total players exceeded a 3.0 GPA. A total of 17 Missouri baseball players were named to the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll, and the Tigers had eight named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

ABCA Team Academic Excellence Awards – NCAA Division I

Abilene Christian University (TX)

Alabama State University

Arkansas State University

Ball State University (IN)

Baylor University (TX)

Boise State University (ID)

Bradley University (IL)

Bryant University (RI)

Butler University (IN)

Campbell University (NC)

Central Michigan University

Coastal Carolina University (SC)

College of the Holy Cross (MA)

College of William & Mary (VA)

Coppin State University (MD)

Davidson College (NC)

Duke University (NC)

East Carolina University (NC)

Eastern Kentucky University

Florida Atlantic University

Gardner-Webb University (NC)

Georgia Southern University

Georgia Tech

Harvard University (MA)

Hofstra University (NY)

Indiana State University

Lafayette College (PA)

Long Island University (NY)

Longwood University (VA)

McNeese State University (LA)

Mercer University (GA)

Michigan State University

Monmouth University (NJ)

North Carolina Central University

North Dakota State University

Northern Illinois University

Ohio State University

Oklahoma State University

Old Dominion University (VA)

Oregon State University

Presbyterian College (SC)

Radford University (VA)

Saint Joseph’s University (PA)

Samford University (AL)

Southeast Missouri State University

St. John’s University (NY)

The Citadel (SC)

Tulane University (LA)

UNC Greensboro

UNC Wilmington

University of Alabama – Birmingham

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

University of Cincinnati (OH)

University of Hartford (CT)

University of Illinois

University of Kentucky

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

University of Louisville (KY)

University of Memphis (TN)

University of Missouri

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Notre Dame (IN)

University of Portland (OR)

University of South Florida

University of The Incarnate Word (TX)

UNLV

Valparaiso University (IN)

Western Michigan University

Wichita State University (KS)

Winthrop University (NC)

Wright State University (OH)

Youngstown State University (OH)