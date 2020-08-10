Kentucky, Missouri among ABCA academic honorees

23 minutes ago
SEC Staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Aug. 10, 2020)—–The University of Kentucky and University of Missouri baseball teams were named recipients of the 2019-20 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award, according to an announcement recently by the ABCA.
The ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award honors high school and college baseball programs coached by ABCA members that post a cumulative team grade point average over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year.
Kentucky earned a 3.45 cumulative GPA, and the Wildcats are the only SEC baseball program to earn the distinction each of the past three academic years. Twenty-three Kentucky baseball players were named to the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll earlier this year. Eleven Wildcats were named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.
The Missouri baseball team registered a cumulative team GPA of 3.36 in the spring 2020 semester. It marked the Tigers’ highest spring semester total in nearly two decades. Individually, 34 of the team’s 40 total players exceeded a 3.0 GPA. A total of 17 Missouri baseball players were named to the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll, and the Tigers had eight named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.
