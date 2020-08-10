Keke Palmer Brings Up The Idea Of Hosting A Millennial Version Of ‘The View’ & Asks Who Should Host Alongside Her

If there is one thing we have learned about Keke Palmer, it is that she will forever get to the bag. And she has been doing so since a young age.

On Monday, Keke took to Twitter and proposed the idea of a millennial version of the hit daytime talk show “The View,” and said, “If I were to create a millennial “The View,” who would you want to be my co-hosts?”

Now it’s worth mentioning that when it comes to hosting a talk show, Keke is no stranger to that because she actually hosted her very own show back in 2014. Her show “Just Keke,” aired on BET for one season, which made her the youngest talk show host at that time with a weekday entry. At the time Keke talked about various topics on the show including, pop culture, fashion, and dating.

Many fans started to flood Keke’s mentions with suggestions of co-hosts, including, Zendaya, Skai Jackson, Raven-Symoné, Willow Smith, Logan Browning, and a host of others.

Now there’s no confirmation on if Keke has another talk show in the works, but we wouldn’t be surprised because she stays booked and busy.

As we previously reported, last week, Keke announced that she will be a part of “The Proud Family,” reboot, which is scheduled to stream on Disney+. She gave fans the first look at her character Maya, as she added to the show’s anticipation.

Shortly after she announced that she will also serve as the official host for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA’s).

Time will only tell if we’ll see Keke in the daytime television slot real soon.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94