Kathy Griffin Lets People Know She’s Not Involved in Shooting at White House

The comedian, who is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, tweets, ‘It wasn’t me,’ after the president’s press conference was interrupted by a reported shooting near the White House.

Kathy Griffin has preemptively shut down possible association to a shooting near the White House. The comedian, who is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, has assured people that she’s not involved in a reported shooting that took place near the official residence of POTUS on Monday, August 10.

“It wasn’t me,” so the 59-year-old jokingly tweeted minutes after news of the shooting broke. She didn’t directly mention the incident, but her fans and followers quickly read between the lines and knew what she was referring to.

Kathy Griffin joked after shooting at the White House.

“I just texted that to my Trump supporting friends,” one person commented on Kathy’s tweet. Another jokingly responded, “We’d all be your alibi, even if it were you.”

Kathy previously came under fire after she posed while holding a bloody, model decapitated head resembling Trump in 2017. She lost a number of gigs due to her controversial pictures, but has since made a comeback in the years after and still frequently voices her disapproval of the president and his administration.

President Trump was in the middle of a press conference when the shooting took place somewhere outside the White House on Monday. The president was abruptly evacuated from the briefing room by security, but he returned minutes later.

“There was a shooting outside of the White House and it seems to be very well under control,” he confirmed upon his return. “I’d like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work.”

When asked if the White House had been breached in anyway, Trump replied, “I don’t think the person breached anything. I don’t believe anything was breached. I asked that question.” He went on telling reporters that he was “taken to the Oval Office” after being evacuated and that the Secret Service made him “feel very safe.”

“They just wanted me to step aside for a little while just to make sure that everything was clear outside,” the 45th president of the United States added.

The Secret Service also took to its official Twitter account to share details of the incident. “The Secret Service can confirm there has been an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement officials are on the scene,” it tweeted.

The Secret Service confirmed the shooting incident.

In an update, it assured that “the investigation into a USSS officer involved shooting is ongoing” and that “at no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger.” It additionally informed that “a male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital.”