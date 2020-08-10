Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Welcome First Child Together, Brother Patrick Says

WENN

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is captured leaving a market in Santa Barbara, California, spills the tea in a new video before showing a package with a pink ribbon to the camera.

Katherine Schwarzenegger has officially become a mom! According to her brother Patrick, the 30-year-old and husband Chris Pratt have welcomed their first child together.

“They’re doing great — just got her a little gift,” Patrick, who was captured leaving a market in Santa Barbara, California, spilled the tea in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, August 9. When congratulated for becoming an uncle, he responded with a thumbs up.

Additionally, he showed a package with a pink ribbon. It is unknown if that was a gift for the mom or the newborn baby.

While Patrick didn’t reveal when Katherine gave birth to her and Chris’ first child, a source claimed to the publication that the “Guardian of the Galaxy” star’s car was spotted at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Friday afternoon.

Katherine’s family, including father Arnold Schwarzenegger, mother Maria Shriver and siblings, Christina and Christopher, were also photographed visiting her house. Later on Saturday, delivery van was seen dropping off flowers to her house.

Should the report be true, the baby will be first child for Katherine. As for Patrick, his new bundle of joy joins his 7-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Report of Katherine and Chris expecting a baby together surfaced online in April. At the time, a source claimed that during the couple’s first wedding anniversary on June 8, they would have double the reason to celebrate.

As much as the pair, Arnold will seemingly be excited for the baby. The “Terminator” icon previously admitted he was excited at the prospect of becoming a grandfather – when the time comes. “I don’t push it because I know it’s going to happen eventually,” he told U.S. news show “Extra”. “It’s up to Chris and her when they want to do that but I’m looking forward it to, yes.”