Kanye West Removed From Illinois Ballot Due To Invalid Signatures

It looks like Kanye West’s presidential campaign is facing a bit of challenges. According to TMZ, Kanye West was kicked off of the Illinois ballot for reportedly having invalid signatures.

“The tally is in, and 1,928 were ruled invalid … which leaves Ye way more than a thousand short of the 2,500 needed to be a Presidential candidate on the state’s ballots. What we don’t know is what was wrong with the bad ones. It could be any number of issues — fake names, fake addresses, unregistered voters in Illinois — or even simply an illegible signature.”

He will be removed from the ballot by August 21st, if he doesn’t withdraw before then.

It’s also reported that the artist could face election fraud, according to White House correspondent April Ryan, She tweeted,

“Two states declaring #KanyeWest inelligible to be on #POTUS ballot due to faulty signatures could open him up to an #ElectionFraud investigation,” she wrote on. “I would imagine other states where reported GOP operatives assisted him to get on the ballot will soon be reviewing. #Election2020.

She also wrote,

“Kanye West will also not be permitted on the New Jersey ballot due to faulty signatures. His ‘campaign’ withdraws petition.”

Last week, NJ.com reports that he has withdrew his petition from New Jersey.

“On Monday night, hours ahead of a scheduled hearing to determine his presidential petition’s validity after an elections lawyer questioned more than 700 signatures, West’s campaign withdrew his petition, according to an email sent to an administrative law judge. In the letter to Judge Gail Cookson, the campaign said it would not be challenging the Secretary of State’s decision.”

As we previously reported, Republican operatives, some who have ties to Donald Trump, are actively helping Kanye West get on presidential general election ballots in several states, according to CNN.

This evidence supports theories about Republicans allegedly pushing for Kanye’s addition to the ballot as a way to potentially take votes away from #JoeBiden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest developments, Roomies.

