Kanye West Accused Of Election Fraud?!

Bradley Lamb
Kanye West’s name will be taken off the ballot in his home state of Illinois, according to a recent report.

 It is being reported that more than half of the signature West’s team submitted were deemed invalid.

A recent review of the legitimacy of Kanye’s petition to be on the ballot revealed a shocking 1,928 signatures out of the 3,128 were signaled as invalid. To have his name officially added to the ballot, he would need at least 2,500.

