Jubilant Radiopharma and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Sign Binding Memorandum of Understanding for Commercialization Partnership

Article content continued

Investors are urged to consider statements that include the words “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,”“plan,” “continue,” “designed,” “goal,” “forecast,” “future,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” and similar expressions, as well as the negatives of those words or other comparable words, to be uncertain forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, any of which could turn out to be incorrect. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this report. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this report may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Navidea is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005392/en/

Contacts

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Media Contacts:

Jed Latkin, CEO

614-973-7490

[email protected]

Adam Holdsworth, PCG Advisory, Inc.

646-862-4607

[email protected]

Jubilant Radiopharma Media Contacts:

Mary Coleman

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Robert Sgroi

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

#distro